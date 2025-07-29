PDP decries rising insecurity in Plateau, urges overhaul of security architecture

PDP flags

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the continued wave of violent attacks and killings across various communities in the State despite the State government’s efforts in stemming the tide, describing the incidents as barbaric, inhuman, and increasingly alarming.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Jonathan Amande, the Party condemned what it termed “unprovoked and incessant killings,” which have persisted across all three senatorial zones of the State since April, and listed the affected areas to include Zike and Kimakpa of Kwall District in Bassa LGA; Bindi Jebu of Tahoss in Riyom LGA.

“Hurti of Manguna District, several villages in Mushere District, and Juwang of Tangur in Bokkos LGA; Kukawa and Bunyun in Dogon Ruwa of Kanam LGA; and Dutsen Zaki in Bashar District of the Wase LGA, which have witnessed numerous isolated attacks.”

He added, “The most recent tragedy occurred on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Chirang, Mangor of Bokkos LGA, where women and their infants returning from the local market were reportedly ambushed and gruesomely murdered by gunmen.”

The PDP described the situation as a gross failure of security and questioned why many of the attacks occurred near security posts without any arrests being made. This, the Party noted, raises disturbing concerns about possible compromise or complicity by security operatives.

While acknowledging the constitutional limitations placed on State governors in matters of security, the PDP reiterated that the primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property, and stressed that the scale and persistence of violence in Plateau require more decisive and special intervention.

The Party therefore urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently overhaul the security architecture in the State and ensure only personnel of proven integrity are retained.

The PDP also reaffirmed its support for Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other States governors in their call for the establishment of State Police and other community-based security structures as a sustainable solution to the security crisis.

The Party expressed solidarity with the bereaved communities and reiterated its call for justice and accountability for the lives lost.