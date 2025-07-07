PDP BoT member, Waziri, joins ADC, decries party’s loss of credibility

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Waziri, has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Waziri, a founding member of PDP, announced his exit from the party on Monday at the Dogo Tebo Ward Centre in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe, citing national interest and the need to restore democratic values.

He said that the decision was in line with the provisions of the PDP constitution, which stipulates that membership withdrawal must be formalised at the ward level.

Waziri said that his decision to quit PDP was informed by “exigencies of the moment” and the urgent need to reinvigorate Nigeria’s democratic institutions through a new political movement.

“I was a member of PDP, and due to the exigencies of the moment and in the interest of the nation, I have decided to resign.

“The PDP constitution demands that I come to my ward centre to formalise this action,” he said.

Waziri, who described the decision as ‘difficult but necessary’, stressed that the current PDP leadership and the party’s tone no longer aligned with the vision of a credible opposition party.

He appealed to his political associates, whom he referred to as “my boys,” to join him in the movement to recreate a vibrant democracy and deliver good governance for the Nigerian people.

In his response, the PDP Ward Chairman, represented by Malam Muhammad Bomai, accepted Waziri’s resignation ‘with deep regret’, describing him as a national figure and pillar of the party whose exit would leave a significant void.

“On behalf of the party, we accept his resignation with a heavy heart. Waziri has been an institution within the PDP, and we will feel his absence deeply,” he said.

Bomai, who handed over Waziri’s returned membership card, also announced his own resignation from PDP and immediate defection to ADC.

He reiterated his alignment with Waziri’s vision for Nigeria’s political future.