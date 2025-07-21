Pay our 35,000 wage award arrears, civil servants tell FG

President Bola Tinubu

Many civil servants in Abuja have urged the Federal Government to clear the outstanding four months’ arrears of N35,000 wage award owed to them.

The civil servants spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

They spoke against the backdrop of the unexplained delay in the payment of the wage award.

NAN reports that on April 28, the Federal Government announced that it would pay the outstanding five months’ N35,000 wage award arrears to workers.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) announced in a statement issued by Mr Bawa Mokwa, its Director of Press and Public Relations.

Mokwa said that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months’ wage award in instalments.

He said that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

According to him, the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears will be paid after the April 2025 salary.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid, and it will be paid for the next five months, ” he said.

He said that the Federal Government was determined to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.

NAN reports that after paying the N35,000 in May, the OAGF has not made any other wage award payment to civil servants.

Dr Uche Anune, a Civil Servant, said that the government should not wait until workers feel agitated or start complaining before they do something.

“I am seeing a pattern that whenever there is anything at stake, the government tends to be relaxed about it until some people start agitating or engaging in some form of protest before they act.

“That should not be the case,” he said.

According to Anune, the Federal Government was not under duress when it made that pledge to clear the arrears.

“The honourable thing is to respect that promise and just do what is right,” he said.

Mr Joseph Edeh, urged the government to clear the outstanding four months’ arrears of the wage award rather than paying monthly.

Edeh said the delay had cast doubts on the sincerity of the Federal Government.

“On the issue of this N35,000 wage, award, honestly, as a civil servant and as a Nigerian, I have lost faith.

“They told us that we had an outstanding of five months, after paying one month, they stopped. Why are they treating us like this? Nobody is happy about this.

“What they should do is to clear the areas; pay the remaining four months at once and forget about it,” he said.

Miss Franca Ofili urged the Federal Government to fulfil its promise and save civil servants the burden of expectation.

“The government should try to address the arrears because that 35,000 can go a long way to solve a lot of their financial problems.

“We need the money; they should clear the outstanding four months’ arrears at once, ” she said.