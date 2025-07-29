Pay compensation for short-landed baggage or face sanctions — NCAA orders airlines

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed all domestic and international airlines operating in the country to strictly comply with the First Need compensation policy for passengers whose checked baggage arrives late, or risk facing sanctions.

Short-landed baggage refers to luggage that fails to arrive with the passenger at the destination airport, typically due to mishandling or delays, and is delivered on a subsequent flight.

According to Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR) 2023, affected domestic passengers are entitled to ₦10,000, while international passengers must receive $170 to cover immediate personal needs while awaiting their baggage.

Speaking during an engagement with domestic airline regional managers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mr. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, warned that the Authority will begin to sanction non-compliant airlines.

“This engagement perhaps should be the last time we will have to discuss the issue of this first need.

“The regulations are very clear. Some station managers even claimed ignorance of the policy, which is unacceptable. Going forward, you must comply,” Achimugu stated.

Achimugu noted that airlines are required not only to pay the First Need amount but also to deliver the delayed baggage to the passenger’s address within seven days at no extra cost.

He decried the practice where passengers are forced to return to the airport to retrieve their luggage, calling it a breach of consumer rights.

“We understand that the airlines are facing operational and capacity challenges, and we commend the effort so far. However, the regulation must be obeyed. You must operate at a world-class standard,” he emphasised.

Also speaking, Mrs. Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Assistant to the Director-General of the NCAA, explained that where baggage delivery is excessively delayed, passengers are entitled to additional compensation, provided they present receipts for essential items purchased due to the delay.

In response, airline representatives appealed to the NCAA to work with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and terminal operators to fix damaged infrastructure such as conveyor belts, which they say hinder efficient baggage handling.

Part 19 of the NCAR 2023 outlines the rights of air passengers in Nigeria, covering issues such as overbooking, flight delays, cancellations, and mishandled baggage.