Pastel urges AI-powered compliance transformation in banking sector

Pastel, an AI-powered enterprise solutions company has called for transformation of the Nigerian banking sector to an artificial intelligence-powered compliance system.

The company noted that the 196% increase in fraud losses recorded by Nigerian banks in 2024, highlights the pressing need for intelligent, real-time tools that can match the scale and speed of digital financial transactions in Nigeria and across the continent.



Consequently and in bid to fasttrack the transformation, Pastel in partnership with FintechNGR held the second edition of its Breakfast meeting in Lagos with the theme, “Technology for Trust: Reinventing Compliance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,”



The event featured a live demonstration of Sigma, Pastel’s flagship AI-powered solution, already being deployed by a growing number of Nigerian institutions.

Speaking at the event which brought together senior banking executives, regulators, Abuzar Royesh, CEO of Pastel explained that Sigma was built using local regulatory models and datasets, adding that Sigma offers real-time fraud detection, anti-money laundering, automated reporting, comprehensive customer risk assessment, and more features that position it as the standard for compliance infrastructure in African banking.



Royesh emphasized the company’s commitment to designing technology that reflects Africa’s unique operational and regulatory challenges, saying, “Sigma is not a Western system retrofitted for Africa. It is purpose-built using African data, CBN standards, and risk models from across the continent,” he said. “We’re not just offering tools, we’re helping banks and regulators scale trust and performance in an increasingly complex financial ecosystem.”



Anthony Amodu, Chief Revenue Officer at Pastel, addressed the inefficiencies of traditional compliance systems. “Manual reporting and fragmented monitoring can no longer keep pace with today’s threats,” he said. “Sigma offers the speed, clarity, and accountability that C-suite leaders now require—not just to stay compliant, but to stay competitive.”



In a keynote address, Seun Folorunsho, representing Stanley Jacob, President of FintechNGR and CEO of Zest Payment Limited, emphasized the global momentum around AI for compliance. “Non-compliance is extremely costly. Financial institutions around the world are spending over $200 billion annually on AI tools for regulatory assurance. Nigeria must move in step with that reality.”



Wede Thompson, Chief Compliance Officer at Optimus Bank, led a fireside chat on regulation and user experience. “Regulation is ultimately about trust. If we want to build that trust using artificial intelligence, banks, fintechs, and regulators must work in lockstep and with the end customer in mind,” he said.

The first panel discussion featured Babafemi Ogungbamila, EVP, Operations & Technology, Interswitch​​; Arini Awotunde, CFO, Coronation Merchant Bank, Bola Fatai, CCO of Katsu Network, and Pastel’s CEO, Abuzar Royesh. Each stressed the need for explainability, accountability, and regulatory alignment in AI-powered systems. “Artificial intelligence should enhance not just automate compliance,” said Ogungbamila. “We must ensure innovation and ethics move together,” added Awotunde.



A second panel featured Ifeoluwa Adekunle Yusuf, VP,Products & Engineering at Zest Payments, Olumide Okubadejo, Head of Product, Data and AI at Sabi, and Olurunleke White, Senior Data Scientist at Pastel. The session focused on human-centered design in compliance technology. “Compliance should make life easier, not harder,” Yusuf noted. “Trust is built when users can understand and interact with the system,” White added.



In her closing remarks, Yeyetunde Caxton-Martins, Head of People and Operations at Pastel, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to industry collaboration. “This event reaffirms what we believe, which is the fact that building intelligent compliance infrastructure isn’t optional; it’s foundational. Sigma is how we help institutions move from burden to advantage.”