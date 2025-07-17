Party Registration: Applications hit 134 as INEC extends CVR in Anambra

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Five more political associations have applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for registration as political parties.

INEC in a statement on Thursday, said there are now 134 associations seeking registration as parties.

National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of the Commission’s meeting in Abuja.

He equally added that the 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in the just-ended Continuous Voter Registration CVR in Anambra State, adding that due to pleas from stakeholders, the Commission has decided to extend the registration y three days.

“The Commission is pleased with the turnout of registrants in Anambra State and the peaceful conduct of the CVR in all the 326 registration centres in the State.

“As of yesterday, Wednesday 16th July 2025, 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in nine days. On average, the Commission registered over 10,600 voters per day. In addition, 12,595 voters applied for transfer of their registration both within and outside the State while 7,061 persons applied for the update of their records or the replacement of their damaged or lost Permanent Voters Cards PVCs.

“The CVR in Anambra State ends today. However, in response to appeal from citizens, the Commission hereby extends the exercise for three more days. It will now end on Sunday 20th July 2025”, he said.

At this preliminary stage, Olumekun said 56,017 (58%) of new registrants are female while 50,429 (52.48%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Meanwhile, the Commission said it has received five more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

“This brings the number received so far to 134. The details of the new associations, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships are published on our website and other platforms for public information”, Olumekun added.