Paramilitary Recruitment: FG launches manhunt against fraudsters

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has launched a manhunt against a criminal syndicate it said has been trying to swindle applicants in the ongoing recruitment into the paramilitary services in the Ministry of Interior.

Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) in a statement on Wednesday said the syndicates are parading themselves as channels to secure jobs at a fee, in order to be enlisted into the four Paramilitary Services under its purview.

According to him, the syndicates have also opened pseudo websites to scam unsuspecting members of the public with respect to the ongoing recruitment.

“The Board wishes to reiterate that all stages of its recruitment process do not attract payment of any fee and that the authentic portal address for the application process is https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

“Security agencies have been alerted to be on the trail of such unscrupulous elements and bring them to book.

“All candidates seeking to be enlisted into any of the four Paramilitary Services of their choice, are requested to take note of the Board’s portal address highlighted above to avoid being scammed”, the statement added.