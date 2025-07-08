Pan-Igbo group backs creation of Anioma State

…Submits Memo to Constitution Review Committee

…Says move will correct Southeast imbalance, end marginalization

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — A pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ndi Asuu Bia Social Cultural Organization, has formally declared its support for the creation of Anioma State from the present Delta State, submitting a memorandum to the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The group, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), said the move would correct decades of imbalance and marginalization faced by the Igbo ethnic group, especially in state representation.

The renewed push is coming on the heels of intense advocacy by the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, who has already secured the endorsement of over 80 serving senators in support of the proposed Anioma State.

In its four-page memo, signed by Chief Onyenwemadu Kingsley Kainebi (President), Ofochi Benjamin-Atagana, Esq. (Secretary), and Chief Cosmas Agada Chikeobi (Chairman, Local Organising Committee), the organization proposed specific amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to include Anioma as Nigeria’s 37th state.

According to the memo: “Section 3(1) of the Principal Act should be altered by inserting ‘Anioma’ as one of the states of the federation. Also, the First Schedule, Part I should be amended to include Anioma State, its Local Government Areas, and Capital City.”

The organization explained that the creation of Anioma State would help redress the inequities in state distribution, especially as the Southeast geopolitical zone currently has only five states, while others have a minimum of six.

The group further stated that the name “Anioma” is derived from the tribal names of the major Igbo subgroups in the region and that the demand for the state dates back to Nigeria’s First Republic.

“Creating Anioma State will help reunite Anioma people with their kith and kin in the Southeast, bring governance closer to the grassroots, and eliminate long-standing marginalization,” the memo added.

The group called on the 10th National Assembly to support the proposal in the interest of equity, fairness, and national unity.