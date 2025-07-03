Palestinian footballer, Muhannad al-Lili, killed in Israeli airstrike

Muhannad al-Lili, a player for the Nadi Khadamat al-Maghazi football club, has died from injuries sustained during an Israeli airstrike that hit his family home in the Maghazi refugee camp, located in central Gaza.

His death brings the number of athletes killed in Gaza to 439, according to sports journalist Leyla Hameed.

Al-Lili, who had recently gotten married, was mourned widely on social media, where wedding photos of the young athlete circulated in tribute to his memory.

“Every day we bid farewell to a new athlete. We could be the next target,” said Gaza footballer Mohammad al-Sharif in a social media post announcing his colleague’s death.

Every day we bid farewell to a new athlete.💔.



We could be the next target.



— mohammad al sharif 🇵🇸 (@mohamd684083) July 3, 2025

