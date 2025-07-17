Pacquiao vs Mayweather rematch could happen in December – Report

Mayweather and Pacquiao

By Emmanuel Okogba

Eight years after their blockbuster $300 million fight, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are in talks for a rematch. The rematch, set to be an exhibition bout will probably happen December 2025.

As per Marca, Pacquiao recently confirmed the ongoing discussions, saying, “We’re working on it.” Though not a professional fight, the prospect of seeing two of boxing’s biggest legends back in the ring has reignited global fan interest.

Their first bout in May 2015 ended in a unanimous decision win for Mayweather, a result Pacquiao disputed, claiming he landed cleaner shots while accusing Mayweather of “running too much.”

Mayweather has been noncommittal, previously saying he had moved on. However, his recent string of exhibition fights leaves the door open for a comeback under the right terms.

A rematch would be a major media and commercial event, appealing to longtime fans and a younger generation who consume boxing through digital platforms.

While nothing is official yet, Las Vegas is being floated as the likely venue. If confirmed, the fight could be one of the most talked-about sports events of the year.