Oyo Govt vows to protect citizens from modern slavery

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The Oyo State Government on Friday promised to protect its citizens from being victims of modern slavery as it reiterated its zero tolerance for all forms of illegal migration.

Mr Segun Adegoke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Migration, Homeland and Security, stated this in Ibadan while briefing newsmen after the maiden meeting of the Oyo State Reintegration Committee.

Adegoke stated that the Makinde-led administration set up the committee because it would not tolerate any form of illegal migration.

According to him, the committee is mandated to address matters concerning integration, illegal migration, prevention, advocacy, and to create awareness on the evil effects of travelling through desert routes.

“We don’t want our citizens to suffer another form of slavery, so we are encouraging youths not to ‘japa’ through illegal means like through the desert,” he said.

He explained that the state reintegration committee was inaugurated by the South-West Coordinator of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

“The committee is in compliance with the provisions of Section 7 of the NCFRMI Act of 2021, and Section 7:2 of the National Migration Policy 2015 of Nigeria.

“The committee, basically, is to handle all matters concerning the reintegration of returnees, concerning migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons in Oyo State.

“So, it is part of the national migration architecture of Nigeria,” he said.

Adegoke applauded Makinde for the vision behind the creation of the Office of the Migration and Homeland Security, noting that Oyo State was the only state to have established such an office.

“The governor has gone further by allocating 10,000 hectares of land, through the state Ministry of Agriculture, for a Youth Empowerment and Reintegration Project, sponsored by the National Centre for Migration Policy, in partnership with a European Union organisation.

“This project, which will be funded by the Danish Government, will create employment for our youth.

“The land has been provided at Iganna, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, under the coordination of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

“This committee will now be part of the steering committee to ensure that the project succeeds and guarantees that 18 per cent of the beneficiaries are indigenes from the Itesiwaju/Iwajowa axis.

“So, we will ensure that only bona fide Oyo State returnees and youths benefit from the project.

“The governor has also made it clear that the beneficiaries of the project will be trained on mechanised farming practices, and funds will be provided to them, with assurance of available markets for their products,” he said.

Commending Makinde for his passion and vision, Adegoke stated that the project would not only create jobs for the youth but also benefit the local communities.

“The project will also curb illegal migration through the desert, because youths will be engaged in agricultural activities that are beneficial,” he said.

Vanguard News