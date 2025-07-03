Over 200 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Lake Chad axis

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, 210 Boko Haram terrorists—including conscripted fighters and their families—have surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 2 in Bol, Baga Sola.

The mass surrender comes as a result of intensified kinetic and non-kinetic military operations in the Lake Chad region, supported by coordinated efforts from personnel of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Navy under Operation Hadin Kai, led by the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Military Public Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, the surrendered terrorists admitted to participating in numerous attacks along the Bakatolerom, Barkalam, Litri, and Kaiga Ngbouboun axis of Lake Chad. A total of ten assorted weapons of various calibres were recovered from the group.

The Commander of Sector 2/Operation Lake Chad, Major General Moussa Haussa, praised the troops for their commitment and urged them to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism. He emphasized that “there is no future for terrorism in the region,” and assured that the surrendered individuals would be treated humanely and enrolled in the MNJTF’s deradicalization programme.

Also speaking, the Governor of the Lake Chad Region, Brigadier General Saleh Haggar Tidjani, welcomed the former fighters and announced plans to enroll them in skills acquisition programmes to support their reintegration into society. The initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihoods and help facilitate their transition to peaceful civilian life.

“This surrender represents a major blow to Boko Haram’s operations in the Lake Chad region and underscores the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s comprehensive strategy—combining military pressure with rehabilitation and reintegration efforts,” the statement added.

The MNJTF reiterated its commitment to working closely with regional partners to bring lasting peace and security to the Lake Chad Basin.