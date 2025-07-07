Over 100 houses destroyed by rainfall in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

At least over one hundred houses were destroyed in Zogirma village in the Bunza local government area of Kebbi State following a heavy downpourthat lasted for hours on Friday night.

A resident of Bunza, Haruna Danmalam, who disclosed this incident to newsmen, also revealed that many people in the village sustained serious degrees of injuries as a result of the downfall.

Visiting the affected areas, the Secretary of the Bunza Local Government Area, Malam Muhammed Umar Mawo, sympathised with the affected residents on behalf of the Chairman of the local government area.

He assured the victims that the local government council will compile a comprehensive report on the incident and submit it to the state government for necessary action.

Similarly, four villages in the Arewa local government area of the state were also submerged by flood.

The villages included Tungar Chindo, Tungar Kure, Feske Malabawa, and Feske Rafi, where over sixty houses and many animals and other properties worth hundreds of naira were destroyed by the flooding.