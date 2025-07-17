Outrage in Badagry over alleged harassment of Okada riders by suspected NURTW members

…Residents call for urgent intervention as tensions rise

By Dorin Nnademere & Okoro Precious

BADAGRY — Tension is mounting in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State following growing allegations of harassment, extortion, and assault against motorcycle (okada) riders by individuals claiming to be officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The latest incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 16, when a group of men alleged to be NURTW enforcers, led by a man identified only as Gbadebo, stormed several okada parks along the Mowo–Ado-Odo axis, including Pheragu, Iyana-Logbo (Igborosun), and Ikoga.

Eyewitnesses and victims allege that the men demanded ₦5,000 from each rider — both commercial and private — without providing tickets, identification, or any official union documentation.

One of the affected riders, Manoah Kikekon, described the experience as disturbing.

“They took my motorcycle and demanded ₦5,000 to release it. No receipts, no IDs, just intimidation. One rider was slapped, another dragged to the ground. We’re just trying to survive,” he said.

Another rider, Muyiwa, said he was transporting farm produce when he was stopped:

“I told them I wasn’t a commercial rider, but they didn’t care. They seized my keys and insisted on collecting ₦5,000. This isn’t right.”

In response to the public outcry, the NURTW Chairman for Ikoga Zone and Senior Adviser to the Badagry Local Government Chairman on Revenue Matters, Alhaji Abdulganiu Muyibi, disassociated the union from the incident.

“This operation was not sanctioned by the union. I was not informed, and neither were the proper authorities. We’ve reported the matter to our headquarters for investigation and necessary action,” Muyibi stated.

Despite his assurance, residents and road users remain skeptical, claiming such incidents have become increasingly common, especially on market days, often with little intervention from security agencies.

Community stakeholders are now calling on the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police to take immediate action to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order.

“Our people are suffering. If this continues unchecked, the situation could escalate,” a youth leader from Pheragu warned. “We urge the authorities to act before the people are forced to take matters into their own hands.”

The Lagos State Government has yet to issue an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.