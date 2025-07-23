Outrage as Lagos Doctors decry secret July salary deductions

…Accuse LASG of Breach of Trust, Convene Emergency Meeting

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors under the Lagos State Government have expressed outrage over what they described as a “clandestine, hostile, and illegal” deduction from their July salaries, accusing the state government of breaching trust and acting without due process.

Operating under the umbrella of the Medical Guild, which represents doctors in public hospitals across the state, the doctors raised the alarm in a letter signed by the Guild’s Secretary, Dr. Adekunle Akinade, stating that the deductions were made without prior notice, consultation, or explanation.

“This is a breach of trust,” the Guild said in the letter. “We were assured by government quarters that a meeting would be convened to discuss the implications of the supposed salary miscalculation. That never happened.”

The Guild condemned the deductions as illegal and insisted that the action had crossed a red line, warning that it could trigger unrest in the health sector if left unresolved.

“The officers’ committee of the Guild views this development with utmost seriousness and will initiate appropriate steps aimed at protecting the interests of our members,” Akinade stated.

To that end, the Guild has scheduled a Representative Council meeting for Friday, July 25, 2025, to deliberate on the next course of action.

While urging members to remain calm, the Guild assured that it will explore all necessary avenues to ensure a fair and amicable resolution to what it described as a provocative and unilateral decision by the Lagos State Government.