Outdoor advertising opens submissions for LOMA Awards entries

By Tunde Oso



OOH Academy Nigeria has officially opened submissions for entries into the 2025 Location Marketing Awards (LOMA). The awards organisers are inviting agencies, brands, media owners, technology providers, and content creators and creative professionals to enter their most compelling out-of-home (OOH) campaigns and innovations.



Entries are being accepted from July 14 to August 4, 2025, and must cover work executed between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The 2025 awards retains LOMA’s rigorous two-stage entry process: Online entry submission and Supporting materials required from shortlisted entrants.



LOMA Awards, now in its third year, aim to spotlight excellence across Nigeria’s rapidly evolving OOH sector, from creative storytelling to ad-tech innovation and operational excellence.

Kingsley Onwukaeme, Convener of LOMA Awards, highlighted the transformative role the awards have played in the industry.

“LOMA Awards have helped uncover and recognize incredible hidden talents who might otherwise go unnoticed,” he said. “We’ve been privileged to set the pace not just in Nigeria but on the global OOH stage, encouraging work that pushes creative and technological boundaries. Our goal is to continue rewarding brilliance, celebrating bold ideas, and building an ecosystem where innovation thrives.”



He further stated that, “Our jury panel brings a mix of Nigerian and international expertise, offering a truly neutral perspective to evaluate the dynamic innovation happening in the Nigerian market,”Onwukaeme added.



He maintained that, “LOMA’s scoring system combines expert jury assessments with public voting, ensuring a balanced, transparent approach. For 2025, the judging panel features an expanded lineup of respected Nigerian and international OOH and marketing professionals. This diverse panel promises an impartial review of innovation and creativity in the market. Confirmed jury members include:



Gideon Adey, CEO,Gurooh LTD (UK), Ogu Chidi, CEO, Outdoor Warehouse Ltd (Nigeria), Livia Brown, Owner & Founder,what3things (South Africa), Rajiv Raghunath, Founder & CEO, Wellversed Media (India) and Papa Blankson-Anaman, Business Dir./Media, Publicis West Africa (Ghana)



Participants can enter in categories spanning Creator and commerce: this award recognises the impact that content creators are driving using digital and OOH platforms.Other categories are:Campaign of the year , Ad-Tech, Media Audit, Sales and Operations, Rising Star, Brands, and individual achievement.

New Partners Sign On for 2025

This year’s Awards and Conference have secured strong industry backing, with long-time partners Absen, a global LED screen giant, and Polygon, a leading programmatic DOOH network, continuing their support since the inaugural edition of LOMA. They are now joined by Moving Walls, an ad-tech powerhouse making its debut as an official partner in this third edition. Polygon’s data-driven approach to DOOH and Absen’s cutting-edge display technology have consistently aligned with LOMA’s mission to spotlight innovation in Out-of-Home media. As an Absen representative noted, “We’re proud to be part of the revolution going on in the OOH industry in Nigeria. It’s an exciting time to support the talent and innovation driving the sector forward.”



The 2025 LOMA Awards will culminate with a high-profile ceremony and industry conference scheduled for September 25–26, 2025, in Ikeja, Lagos.