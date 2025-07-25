Out-of-School Children: Obaseki urges Tinubu to treat education as capital project

…Says investing in schools is investing in Nigeria’s future

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS – As Nigeria continues to grapple with the growing challenge of out-of-school children, education advocate and Director of FasTrack Schools, FESTAC Town, Mrs. Adesua Obaseki, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to prioritise education as a key national capital project.

Speaking at the school’s 2025 graduation ceremony on Friday, Obaseki emphasised that no investment yields greater long-term returns than that made in the education sector, stressing that educating a nation is akin to building its future.

“The government should look inward and create a balance. If you train a nation, you are investing in your future,” she said. “Education should be seen as a capital project because the future of our leaders rests in schools. School is the greatest asset any government can invest in.”

Obaseki highlighted FasTrack Schools’ 22-year legacy of academic excellence and leadership development. She noted that despite economic challenges, the school had maintained high standards, achieving a 90% pass rate in the recent JAMB examinations, with 322 successful candidates.

“Our economy may be challenged, but educators must not let that affect their output,” she urged. “We must continue to bring out the best in our children.”

Celebrating the achievements of FasTrack alumni, Obaseki shared success stories, including a former primary school student recently called to the Nigerian Bar, another enlisted in the U.S. Army, and three siblings who graduated with First Class honours—two from Covenant University and one from Bells University.

“Our students continue to make us proud globally,” she said. “Their accomplishments speak volumes about the foundation we provide.”

To the 2025 graduating class, she offered words of encouragement: “A true leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. To our awardees, well done. And to those who didn’t get a trophy today, keep pushing; your moment is coming.”

Obaseki’s call comes amid increasing advocacy for the Nigerian government to urgently tackle the education deficit and address the over 10 million out-of-school children nationwide.