Our party now is ADC, Ihedioha tells supporters

Ihedioha

The immediate past Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has informed his teeming supporters and followers that he has moved to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Addressing the leaders of his grasstoots-based Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) structure at his Civil Centre residence on Thursday, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said, “My party, your party, our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us”.

He urged the RIM leaders to go to their chapters, wards, local areas and zones to build ADC as a truly grassroots and people-based political party.

According to him, “I urge you, as leaders of our Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM), to go home to your respective chapters, wards, LGAs and zones, and take this gospel to the grassroots, to the people. We are people-oriented. Our strength is the people, the masses. We already have representation in all the booths in the 305 wards in the state, and our structure across the 27 LGAs and three geo-political zones are strong, viable and functional. Just go home and invigorate our RIM structure which is highly effective and superb”.

Ihedioha, who earned the Omenkeahuruanya title in view of his hallmark and lauduable achievements during his sojourn in the House of Representatives, thanked the leaders as well as the followers for their support and patience while they waited for a new political platform.

“I must thank all of you here and those who are not here, for your steadfastness, support and patience. I commend the DG (director general) of our RIM structure for his administrative ingenuity. I appreciate all the state executive members of our structure, the zonal, LGA and ward leaders. You all have been wonderful. Equally, I use the state women leader, Lady Ijeoma Domike in appreciating all our women. I also acknowledge our youth for their diligence and dedication. Together, we shall triumph,” Ihedioha said.