Our father inspired so many youths – Kayode, Thunder Balogun’s son

By Jacob Ajom

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, Nigeria’s pioneer football professional and undoubtedly, one of the best players to have graced the field in Nigeria. Thunder Balogun died in his sleep’ in the wee hours of July 30th, 1972 at his Ibadan home

Family, friends and well wishers will today, gather at the Ikorodu home of the Baloguns to offer prayers for their late patriarch.

According to Kayode Balogun, the eldest surviving son of the late football icon, the commemoration of their father’s passing would be low key this year. “In the past we organised age group football competitions, symposiums and other related events to mark the passing of our late father but this year, we just want to organise a quiet prayer session with close friends and sympathisers. It is deliberate.”

Reminiscing on what the day mean to him, Kayode said, “On this day each year, I remember how I saw my dad’s lifeless body lying in a casket, when I asked my mother, ‘why is daddy sleeping in a box?’ She answered me. ‘Don’t worry, when he is done sleeping, he will wake up.”

Significantly, he said, “he was a caring father and he loved his family so much.”

Kayode’s younger brother, Engineer Olamide Balogun echoed the same sentiments. “My father loved his children passionately. He made sure all of went to school. He was also a true patriot. He spoke Nigeria’s three major languages; Ibo, Hausa and Yoruba fluently. Apart from his exploits as a player, he was also a top notch coach who scouted for the best talents. Once he observed a football player, he could easily tell which position the player would fit in easily.”

Former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde corroborated what Olamide said. “He identified the coaching potential in me. He discovered and nurtured me to what I have become today,” the veteran coach said.