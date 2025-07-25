Our ancestral lands not for sale: Enugu community slams PEIWA over alleged land grab

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The Obeagu Awkunanaw community in Enugu South Local Government Area has fiercely rejected claims by Private Estates International West Africa Ltd. (PEIWA) over ownership of a vast stretch of land linked to the Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City (ELGC) project, calling the company’s position “misguided, deceitful, and hallucinatory.”

In a strongly worded public statement issued in response to a publication by PEIWA on July 21, 2025, the community leaders alleged that the company fraudulently acquired 1,097 hectares of ancestral land, which they say has been passed down through generations and includes areas such as Agbana, Ugwuorie, Onususu, Akparata, Isi Oke, and Ofia Ogonogo, among others.

The statement—jointly signed by Chief Andy Egbo, Chief Chiene I. Chiene (Chairman of the Community’s Litigation Committee), and HRH Igwe Mike Nnukwu, the traditional ruler of Obeagu Awkunanaw—accused PEIWA of “parcellating and selling the lands” under the guise of development, with no benefit to either the original landowners or the Enugu State Government.

“All that PEIWA did was to parcellate our lands and, in the most egregious manner, begin to sell. While we groan in pain and sorrow, they selfishly smiled to the bank,” the community stated.

They described the project, known as Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, as a “provocative land heist” and emphasized that they have been following due legal processes to reclaim their lands, trusting in justice and equity.

The community also distanced itself from PEIWA’s warnings to potential investors and buyers, clarifying that several developers operating within the area—specifically Dignified Garden Estate Ltd., Star Residence Estate, and Consistent Experts Limited—are legitimate stakeholders recognized by the community.

“These companies enjoy, and will continue to enjoy, our unflinching support and protection against any intimidation, harassment, or malicious actions by PEIWA,” the leaders affirmed, urging the public to disregard PEIWA’s publication.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, PEIWA Managing Director, Mr. Kingsley Eze, declined to directly address the allegations of land grabbing. “I have no side to the story,” he said. “Unless you want me to say that I am not a land grabber. You can go to established government institutions that hold records of lands and their owners.”

As the dispute intensifies, the Obeagu Awkunanaw community has vowed to pursue all legal means to reclaim what they insist are their ancestral lands, warning the public against being misled by what they termed “land-grabbing merchants.”