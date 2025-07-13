Otti, Mbah collaborate to boost security in South-East

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and the other Governors in the South East to boost security in the zone.

Otti, who stated this while addressing journalists after a meeting he held with the Governor of Enugu State, who visited him at his office, thanked Mba for the cordial relationship existing between the governments of Enugu and Abia States and for the visit to Abia.

He noted the need for continued partnership in combating crime by the two state governments because criminals driven away from one state may relocate to another.

He said, “You know, we share boundaries. So, some of the things we discussed are also how to ensure that there is security and that our people are secure in those places.

“So, we talked about the Enugu State government and Abia State government partnering, because if he successfully drives away criminals from there, they will probably end up here.

“If we don’t do anything, then, one part of the South East will be secured and the other part will not be. So, this kind of cooperation is very important.”

Otti disclosed that his administration and other States are in support of state police and expressed the hope that the federal government would consider the option in no distant time.

“I’m completely in sync with my brother’s (Gov. Mba) position. Our two States and many other States have supported the creation of State Police.

“And, I believe that the federal government will do something about that very soon. You know, the issue about security is local, just like politics.”

The Governor also backed the call for the creation of an additional State in the South East zone, stressing that the zone is the only one across the six geopolitical zones that has less than six States.

“On the creation of additional States, virtually every geopolitical zone has six, and I believe the North West zone has seven states.

“The South East has five States. So, I’m also in alignment with the creation of an additional State in the South East.’

On his part, the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mba, said that he came to rub minds with the Governor of Abia State on issues of common interest for the two States, which is centred on providing a better life for the people, as both of them came from the private sector.

He noted that as Governors from the same geopolitical zone and sharing common boundaries, their programmes and policies must have far-reaching impacts on the two States.

So, I came to talk about how we would continue to serve our people better. And so, that’s largely why I’m here, for us to compare notes.

“Our focus is largely on governance. We believe that the people are the epicentre of governance. So, what we do, the projects and programmes we execute, are all about the people.

“I also came to commend him for the great work he is doing for the people of Abia State across several sectors. And I’m sure, you know that’s something we have in common between Abia and Enugu.”

Vanguard News