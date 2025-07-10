Otti launches Security Trust Fund to boost fight against crime

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

Gov. Alex Otti, on Thursday, launched the Abia State Security Trust Fund (ASSTF), where he again affirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

In a speech at the event, tagged “Building a Safer Abia,” Otti said that security should be treated as a shared responsibility by the government, businesses, and citizens.

“Insecurity cannot be tackled by arms and ammunition alone; there is a need for the use of lawful force and social investment to build safer environments and discourage crime,” he said.

He said that upon assuming office in May 2023, the government launched Operation Crush to reclaim territories from criminals and supported policing with vehicles and logistics.

The governor also said that the office of Homeland Security had since become more efficient, offering vital intelligence and acting independently when required.

He said that through the government’s efforts, Abia now enjoys peace and stability “due to the strategic planning and firm responses to external criminal threats.”

He argued that “security is expensive, but inaction costs more,” urging philanthropists and organisations to contribute generously to the fund.

He said that the fund, backed by law, would support operational equipment, intelligence systems, and technology to detect and deter crime in Abia.

“We’re setting up a quick-response centre to improve coordination and public safety through real-time data,” Otti said.

He promised transparency and accountability, assuring the people that every donation would be prudently applied.

“This is a continuous exercise. When we call, answer with generosity and duty,” he said.

In her speech, the Minister of State for Labour, Mrs. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to security.

Onyejeocha emphasised that peace in Abia would positively influence national stability and urged citizens to support security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

She said that security should not be left to government alone and called for public collaboration with law enforcement agencies to enhance safety across all aspects of life.

In his address, the Chairman of the ASSTF Board of Trustees, Mr. Stanley Obiamarije, described the event as pivotal in Abia’s journey toward greater security.

Obiamarije, represented by his vice, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, commended the governor for revitalising the trust fund through decisive leadership, political will, and actionable commitment.

He gave assurance that the fund would operate as a public-private partnership, supporting security agencies with equipment and logistics.

He also promised that accountability and transparency would be applied in managing the funds, with all contributions documented.

According to him, the fund would be used for the acquisition of surveillance tools, communication devices, and other operational needs.

He urged businesses, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations to support the initiative.

He described it as “a form of corporate social responsibility to protect investments and staff.”

The chairman of the occasion, Chief John Udeagbala, called for a grassroots strategy, known as “See it, Say it, Sort it,” to encourage prompt reporting and better cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Udeagbala proposed that one percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product be allocated to security and advocated a transparent levy to ensure consistent and inclusive funding.

He said that only through unity could Abia build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for all citizens and investors.

In an interview with newsmen, the lawmaker representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Mr. Alex Ikwuechegh, commended the present administration’s pragmatic and inclusive approach to governance.

Ikwuechegh said that the approach had contributed to making Abia safer, especially with the intentional government and stakeholder engagement.

He expressed optimism that partnerships with community leaders, traditional rulers, and the private sector would further transform the state’s security architecture.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Comdr. Macdonald Ubah (rtd.), described the fund as a strategic move to sustain peace and reduce financial strain on the government.

Ubah emphasised that security remains the bedrock of development and urged continued support to strengthen Abia’s capacity to respond to evolving security threats. (NAN)