Otaru of Igarra lauds Okpebholo’s Supreme Court victory

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Otaru of Igarra and Akuku Clan in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, HRH Oba Emmanuel Saiki has lauded the recent affirmation of the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo by the Supreme Court.

A letter personally signed by Oba Saiki and addressed to the governor, the traditional ruler said the victory was a triumph for the rule of law and urged the governor to continue to work for the benefit of the people of the state

He said “Our people (The Good People of Edo State) have spoken. On behalf of myself, my family and the entire Igarra Community, I heartily congratulate you on your resounding victory on the election of Saturday, 21st of September, 2024 as duly elected Executive Governor of Edo State and confirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal, Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court.

“Your victory is not only for the people of Edo State but also for all the people of Nigeria who yearn for the survival of Democracy.

“Infact, it is a triumph of the rule of Law, Justice and Equity in Edo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“As we join you in celebration of this joyous occasion, we wish you God’s guidance, protection and good health’. Above all, we pray most fervently that God gives you the wisdom, strength and long life with which to continue to lead Edo State to a greater height.”