Osun Senator Fadahunsi quits PDP

Senator Francis Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, has officially withdrawn his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator attributed his exit to ongoing internal conflicts and unresolved legal wrangling that have persisted within the party since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

According to a letter dated June 12, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, Fadahunsi said his decision followed extensive dialogue with political allies, relatives, and trusted confidants.

Fadahunsi, who also heads the Senate Committee on Industry, expressed frustration over what he termed as enduring party instability at the national level, fueled by drawn-out legal tussles and fractured leadership.

“I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect, due to the irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that have bedevilled the party at the National level after the 2023 general elections.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends. It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith,” the senator wrote.