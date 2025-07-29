Osun-Osogbo Festival: Ataoja of Osogbo hails Orijin for sponsorship

In an homage to heritage and royalty, Orijin, Nigeria’s herbal alcoholic beverage, paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, the Ataoja of Osogbo, ahead of the globally renowned Osun-Osogbo Festival 2025.



Led by Onakoya Bankole, Head of Sales, Southwest at Guinness Nigeria Plc, the visit underscores Orijin’s enduring reverence for tradition, its deep-rooted respect for the monarchy, and a long-standing commitment to preserving cultural heritage. Now in its 5th consecutive year as a gold sponsor of the festival, Orijin is not just supporting culture, it is also demonstrating its deeper role as a custodian of Nigerian cultural identity and authenticity.



Receiving the Orijin delegation, Oba Oyetunji lauded the brand for consistently standing as a true symbol of authenticity and cultural alignment.



He said: “Orijin resonates deeply with the spirit of our people,” the Ataoja said. “Its continued support for the Osun-Osogbo Festival is a testament to the brand’s understanding of tradition, unity, and community.”



On his part, Bankole said: “Orijin is more than a drink, it is an embodiment of our collective identity, tradition, and pride. This royal visit reflects our profound respect for the Ataoja, the throne he represents, and the cultural soul of Osogbo. We are here not only to celebrate but to preserve and elevate.”



In the last five years, Orijin has empowered Osogbo indigenes with over N20 million through grants. As a long-time supporter of iconic festivals such as Osun-Osogbo and Ojude Oba, Orijin continues to bridge generations, fusing reverence for the past with the vibrant expression of the present. Through immersive activations, cultural showcases, and intentional community engagement, the brand is set to deliver an unforgettable experience at this year’s Osun-Osogbo Festival, a celebration of culture, heritage, and originality. More than a sponsor, the brand acts as a bridge, connecting generations through a vibrant fusion of past and present.



This year, festival goers can expect rich cultural performances and traditional tributes, Afro-urban music showcases, artisanal exhibitions and the return of the Orijinal Lounge, a lively hub that blends local flavour with contemporary energy.