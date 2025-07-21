Osun 2026: Voters’ll reject Adeleke for allegedly mismanaging N1trn revenue – Oyebamiji

Gov Adeleke

…Calms supporters over Adeleke’s rumoured defection

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and Osun APC governorship aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji, has disclosed that Osun State electorates would reject Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid over the mismanagement of huge resources accrued to the state in the last 30 months.

This is because his consultation team was received by the leadership and members of the APC in Ife-South and Ife-North, as well as Ijesa federal constituencies, pledging support for the actualisation of his gubernatorial ambition in 2026.

Oyebamiji disclosed that Osun has been receiving financial rainfall of over 300 per cent of what it used to receive, yet nothing to show for the humongous allocation by the incumbent government.

Speaking during the consultation visits to Ife Federal Constituency, Oyebamiji said the affairs of the state had been practically run aground under the current government as manifested in the poor funding of education, health, infrastructure and key sectors in the state.

“Today, Osun is earning more than 300 per cent of what it used to get, and everyone can attest that what is on the ground does not commensurate with the massive earnings.”

“The state and local governments in Osun have received close to N1 trillion in the last 30 months of Governor Adeleke, and yet the state has not been able to recruit teachers and health workers to improve the well-being of the citizens.

“It is important for us to use whatever comes in as revenue,e both at the national and state to better the lives of our people. It is essential for us to use our resources judiciously so that our people can benefit from the dividends of democracy. That is my motivation for being in the governorship race.

Earlier, at Ijesa-North federal constituency, Oyebamiji urged the APC supporters to remain calm over the purported defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the APC.

“Though our leader, Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, is coming to tell you everything as regards the defection rumour of the current Governor, Ademola Adeleke, into our revered party – APC, he sent me to tell you that there is no cause for alarm. He asked me to let you know that there is nothing to fear. Our leaders are in charge, and no reason to panic. The leaders are in control. No one will reap the fruit of your labour.

“As regards the councils’ imbroglio, our Minister is doing excellently well to ensure that justice prevails no matter whose ox is gored. Our councils are in the control of our elected chairmen and councillors and by the grace of God, they will be in the control till we return to government come 2026”, he added.

He then tasked party supporters to mobilise new members to register for the forthcoming continuous voter registration ahead of the election next year.