Osun 2026: Electorate will not regret returning APC to power – Party chieftain

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the electorate in Osun will not regret returning the party to power in the Aug. 8, 2026, governorship election.



Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said this during a consultation visit by one of the party’s aspirants, Bola Oyebamiji, to the Obokun Local Government area of the state.



He said that the party was prepared to meet the expectations of the people based on the needs assessment of the previous administration, as documented by the civic engagement agency.



Oyintiloye, who served as the Special Adviser to former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, said the agency was established to bridge the gap between the people and government on policy formulation, especially in rural areas.



He said that the agency was also to assist the government in responding quickly to people’s needs.

Speaking further at the event attended by the party’s bigwigs, Oyintiloye urged the electorate to support the party during the election.



“The blueprint to hit the ground running is already documented towards the expiration of Oyetola’s administration, and our incoming governor will definitely have a solid start with that document and his other initiatives that are already being fine-tuned,” he said.



In his response, Oyebamiji said that the needs assessment of the various communities in the state, as documented for the second term of Oyetola’s administration tenure, would be revisited.



“The civic engagement agency would be resuscitated to bridge the gaps between the people and the government.



“The document is available. The administration of former Governor Oyetola invested in collating the needs of the people.



“We shall get there and do our best to implement the content of that document,” he said.



Oyebamiji, who is the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), promised to put on the front burner issues affecting civil servants, artisans and other groups in the state.



Oyebamiji, while expressing optimism about the chances of APC in the election, said that if he emerged as the party’s candidate, he would defeat the incumbent governor.



He also sought the support of the electorate in the local government to realise his ambition of emerging as the next governor of the state.

Vanguard News