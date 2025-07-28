Osun 2026: Aregbesola calls on residents to participate in CVR

The Interim National Secretary, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has called on Osun residents to participate in the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Osun Governorship Election was fixed for Aug.8, 2026.

Aregbesola, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of Omoluabi Progressives, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun, on Monday in Osogbo, made the call during the group’s stakeholders’ meeting in Ilesa.

He said that getting young citizens to register ahead of the governorship election was key to setting the state on the path of a people-friendly government.

Aregbesola, a former governor in the state, urged his supporters to rededicate themselves to the core mandate of returning the state to true progressive leadership in the 2026 governorship election.

He also called on ADC members to engage in policy and issue-based discourse to attract public support for the coalition party.

“The time has come to swing into action. The forthcoming CVR scheduled to commence on Aug. 18 is crucial to the task ahead.

“It is important for everyone to actively participate, mobilise, and galvanise our people, especially young people of voting age to participate.

“We also need to maintain decorum in our political engagements.

“We must also focus on policy and issue-based debates that enrich political discourse and set the tone for our mission to return Osun to true progressive leadership,” he said.

In his remarks, the group’s Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, applauded the efforts of members, especially since the adoption of ADC as its platform for the next election.

Adesiji urged them to participate actively in the forthcoming CVR as it would enable them to return Osun to true progressive leadership in 2026.(NAN)