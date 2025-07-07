Osimhen rejects Napoli stay, wants to return to Galatasaray

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has reportedly told Napoli he is not interested in continuing at the Italian club and wants to return to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to sources close to the striker, Osimhen has said “YES” to Galatasaray, making it clear that his intention is to continue his career with the Istanbul-based side.

– Napoli for weeks have been pleading with Victor Osimhen to stay.

– Osimhen has made it very very clear that he wants to leave.

Napoli, who have been keen to keep the Nigerian forward for weeks, have been pleading with him to reconsider, according to sports journalist, Buchi Laba.

However, Osimhen has remained firm in his decision to leave, signaling the end of his time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Negotiations are currently ongoing between Galatasaray and Napoli over the activation and payment structure of Osimhen’s release clause.

The Turkish club are confident of landing the prolific striker, who enjoyed a previous stint with them and is reportedly eager to reunite with the squad.

