Oshoala dismisses retirement rumour, says ‘I’m still here’

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has dismissed rumours claiming she has retired from international football.

Speaking to reporters in Morocco after Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 win over the host nation in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final, the six-time African Player of the Year described the speculation as false.

“I don’t know where that came from but agenda must agend. I get it, but I’m not bothered. I’m still here. I’m still playing. I’m still doing my job. That’s what I’m focused on,” Oshoala said.

The 30-year-old was included in Nigeria’s final 23-player squad and played a supporting role throughout the tournament.

Oshoala’s international career began in 2013 and soared in 2014 when she dominated the U-20 Women’s World Cup and helped Nigeria win the African Women’s Championship.

She holds the distinction of scoring in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups: a first for any African.

She now boasts four WAFCON titles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2024 — and continues to be a defining figure in Nigerian football.

Vanguard News