Oramah FC Chairman congratulates Super Falcons, to redeem N1.5m pledge

The Chairman of Oramah Football Club & Academy, Abuja, Dr. Pat Ifeanyi Oramah, has congratulated the female national football team, Super Falcons, for winning the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco last Saturday.

Oramah, who had pledged an incentive of N500,000 for each goal scored in the finals, said he would redeem the N1.5m earned by the Super Falcons for beating the Moroccan female nation team 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, as soon as the Team return to Nigeria with the trophy.

“By winning the 2024 WAFCON, their 10th trophy, the Super Falcons have reconfirmed their preeminence in Female football in Africa and given us immense pride and joy as Nigerians”, Dr. Oramah said.

“The fact that they emerged victorious after going 2-0 down in the match, speaks eloquently to their all-conquering spirit and the never-say-never attitude of the average Nigerian”, he added.

He also congratulated the Team Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade and first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, for winning the Player and Goalkeeper of the Tournament respectively, praising the invaluable contributions of the entire team to the special recognition for the two players.

Dr. Oramah equally had special accolades for the Technicalcrew, especially the Coach Mr. Justin Madugu, who was also adjudged the Coach of the Tournament for leading the Super Falcons to victory.

“The fact that Coach Madugu was named the Best Coach of WAFCON 2024 has reaffirmed the depth of quality, expertise and experience of our indigenous Coaches and should be the basis to give them more opportunities in our national football teams”, he said.

The Oramah FC Boss said he was spurred to announce the financial incentives for the final game by the sheer talent and determination shown by the Super Falcons, adding that one of the key reasons behind Oramah Football Club & Academy was to discover and nurture young football talents who can win laurels for the country.