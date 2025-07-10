OPL 245: I’ve forgiven all who were behind my ordeal – Adoke

Adoke

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, says he has forgiven everyone connected to the legal ordeal he faced over the controversial OPL 245 oil block case.

Adoke made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the public launch of his memoir titled “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Nigerian Oil Block.”

He clarified that the purpose of the book was not to attack or blame individuals but to provide an accurate account of the events surrounding the oil block transaction.

The former justice minister lamented the damage to his reputation, saying his involvement in the implementation of the OPL 245 agreement—done lawfully during his tenure—had been misrepresented.

He accused officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of manipulating the judicial process by withholding key evidence and intimidating witnesses to secure a conviction in the case.

“I did not set out to denigrate anyone but to set the records straight and provide valuable insights into a transaction that was not only carried out in furtherance of the national interest but also to safeguard Nigeria’s economic interest as it relates to exploitation of our hydrocarbon resources,” he said.

“Although I was not a party to the 2006 agreement which preceded my appointment as the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, my traducers – state and non-state actors – alike ensure that I suffer immense public odium, loss of reputation, and family life for the role I played in ensuring the implementation of an agreement in 2011.

“Notwithstanding, I was only carrying out the lawful directive of the president in the exercise of his executive powers under the Constitution.

“Permit me to say that I have forgiven all those who had a hand in my ordeal.

“With the public presentation of this book, I say boldly and clearly that I admired the courage of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu in coming forward to make up with me, apologise to me, and sympathise for the role each and every one of them played in my travail. I have forgiven him.”