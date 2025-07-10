OPL 245 Case: Adoke was globally hunted, says Jonathan

Mohammed Adoke Bello

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that Mohammed Bello Adoke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), was globally hunted during the controversial OPL 245 oil deal investigations.

Speaking through former Senate President Pius Anyim on Thursday in Abuja, Jonathan made the remarks at the public presentation of Adoke’s memoir, “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Nigerian Oil Block.”

He stated that following the end of his administration in 2015, a targeted campaign began against key figures of his government, with Adoke being among the most persecuted.

“The author of this memoir, Mr. Bello Adoke, was the Attorney-General of the Federation at that time. He was hunted across the globe,” Jonathan said.

“But today, he’s alive, he’s healthy, and he’s here to tell his story.”

Jonathan described the memoir as a courageous attempt to set the record straight, emphasizing that the book serves as a contribution to justice and nation-building. He praised Adoke for his resilience, describing him as a friend and brother who remained steadfast under pressure.

The former president also used the occasion to remind political officeholders of the transient nature of power and the need to exercise authority with justice, fairness, and accountability.

“Power belongs to God,” he said. “The best anyone who is blessed with the opportunity of holding public office should do is to commit to the assignment and use the opportunity to uphold truth, justice, and fairness.”

Jonathan warned that no society could achieve peace or progress without promoting justice, noting that Adoke’s efforts to document his experience were not just personal but part of a broader quest to preserve truth and democratic values.

“To some, the occasion may be a book presentation. To others, it is a celebration of victory over persecution,” he concluded.