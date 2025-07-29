Open grazing: Herders risk 3-yr jail term, confiscation of cattle — Ogun govt warns

File photo.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government, on Tuesday, warned cattle owners and herders in the state that the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill 2020, signed into law in 2021, is still in place, warning that violators risk severe consequences.

The warning, according to a statement by Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, was against the backdrop of cases of obstruction of traffic by cattle herders engaging in open grazing in the state.

Akinmade decried the continued violation of the law by certain herders in the state, warning that it would not hesitate to enforce the provisions of the law to the letter.

Akinmade, who said the law banning open grazing and prescribing a three-year jail term for violators was passed to address incessant bloody encounters between herders and farmers, added that the state remained fully committed to modern cattle rearing and farming practices in order to guarantee the safety and security of the people.

He said, “The government of Ogun State has observed cases of obstruction of traffic, invasion of people’s farmlands, and destruction of crops across this state.

“This is a violation of existing law and will not be tolerated a minute longer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law prescribed a jail term of not less than three years without the option of a fine, including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the State Government for anyone who rears, herds, or grazes any livestock in any part of the State except within the permitted ranches or anyone who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law.

“That is the law, and it will continue to be enforced with vigour.

“While cattle owners and herders are free to operate in any part of Ogun State, in line with the provisions of the law, no one has the right to impede the free flow of traffic, encroach on lands belonging to other people, or foment trouble of any kind under the guise of cattle grazing.

“Open grazing of cattle or other animals remains prohibited in Ogun State; anyone caught violating the law will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.”