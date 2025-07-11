OPC faults INEC delineation of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo communities

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has expressed deep concern over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recent delineation exercise in Warri communities, which it claims is flawed and biased.

The OPC is calling for a reversal of the exercise to prevent a breakdown of law and order between Itsekiri and Ijaw communities.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Yinka Oguntimehin, the OPC highlighted several infractions committed by INEC, including the renaming of Itsekiri communities, transportation of communities from other local governments to replace Itsekiri communities, and dragging of communities from Edo and Ondo to create units and wards in Itsekiri areas, all of which seem to favor the Ijaw community.

Furthermore, the OPC noted that INEC’s creation of units on shrines, waters, and forests contradicts its own guidelines. The group also pointed out alleged unequal treatment by INEC, where Ijaw areas in Warri South West LGA were fully delineated, while Itsekiri areas were not.

What’s more disturbing, according to the OPC, is that the Ijaw community is reportedly pressuring INEC to implement the original draft, allegedly due to prior payments. This development has raised concerns about the integrity of the delineation process.

Meanwhile, we are gravely concerned about the ongoing attempts by the Ijaw community to encroach on Itsekiri lands, specifically areas such as Abiteye, Ijahala, and Kantu. Their intentions seem to be driven by a desire to gain control over our oil facilities, which could lead to renewed crises and potentially allow them to take over our communities. This is reminiscent of past conflicts where they partially succeeded in doing so. We fear that if this situation is not addressed, it could escalate into another crisis, threatening the stability and security of our people.

The OPC demands that INEC prioritize implementing prior court judgments related to the Warri Federal Constituency, particularly the reversion to the 10-ward structure in Warri South LGA and other land disputes judgments . Only after upholding these judgments can INEC conduct another credible delineation exercise, adhering to its guidelines and avoiding a repeat of the aforementioned irregularities. This approach is the only way to ensure a fair and transparent process.