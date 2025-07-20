Onoh defends Tinubu’s diplomatic strategy, dismisses ADC’s criticism as alarmist

ABUJA – Former Southeast spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh, has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the absence of Nigerian ambassadors abroad has caused a “disastrous” impact on the nation’s foreign relations.

Reacting to the ADC’s recent statement on ambassadorial appointments, Dr. Onoh described the party’s remarks as “misleading and alarmist,” stressing that they disregard the professionalism of career diplomats currently managing Nigeria’s missions abroad.

According to him, Nigeria’s foreign engagements remain uninterrupted under the leadership of experienced foreign service officers acting as chargés d’affaires. “These officers have ensured Nigeria remains active in global discussions, including trade negotiations, security dialogues, and bilateral engagements. To suggest otherwise undermines their competence and dedication,” he said.

Onoh defended President Tinubu’s 2023 recall of ambassadors, describing it as a “bold and necessary” decision to reevaluate and realign Nigeria’s diplomatic priorities in response to evolving global dynamics. He stated that the administration is committed to appointing “strategic representatives” who will champion economic diplomacy and attract foreign investments, not mere placeholders.

He criticized the ADC for failing to acknowledge the administration’s deliberate and methodical approach in selecting new envoys. “This process requires careful vetting and must align with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which places competence above cronyism — a fact the ADC conveniently ignores,” Onoh said.

Addressing the ADC’s reference to diplomatic frictions with the United States and the United Arab Emirates, Onoh said the visa and consular issues cited by the party predate the Tinubu administration and are being actively addressed. He also rejected the ADC’s claim that Nigeria’s response to the United States over Venezuelan deportees was reckless, saying, “The administration’s clear and public stance reflects transparency and sovereignty.”

He further dismissed allegations that Nigeria is absent from major global conversations. “Nigeria, under President Tinubu, has strengthened its role in ECOWAS, expanded relations with African nations, and actively participated in forums like the G20 and UN General Assembly,” he said, adding that economic diplomacy under Tinubu has already begun yielding foreign direct investment in technology, agriculture, and renewable energy.

“The Tinubu administration is not dragging its feet. It is meticulously working to ensure that Nigeria’s next set of ambassadors reflect the country’s renewed ambition to reclaim its leadership role both on the continent and globally,” Onoh stated.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the ADC’s “politicized rhetoric” and trust the administration’s diplomatic vision. “The appointment of ambassadors will be announced in due course and will mark a new chapter in Nigeria’s assertive and purposeful foreign policy,” he concluded.