Onoh congratulates wike on Uniport’s honorary degree award

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east Denge.Dr. Josef Onoh has congratulated the Minister for Federal Capital Territory FCT Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on his conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degree (Causa) from the University of Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

Onoh said that the award is a remarkable recognition of Wike’s extraordinary leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and indelible contributions to the development of Nigeria.

He made further encomium on Wike, describing him as an inspiring transformative leader, whose exemplary tenure as the Executive Governor of Rivers State and his current role as FCT minister have consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, resilience, and an unrelenting passion for uplifting the lives of Nigerians.

Onoh mentioned Wike’s monumental achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and urban renewal as transformational in the landscapes of Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The University of Port Harcourt, a citadel of academic excellence, has rightly chosen to honour you with this prestigious degree in recognition of your outstanding contributions to nation-building, your dedication to fostering progress, and your unrelenting pursuit of excellence. This accolade is not merely a recognition of your past achievements but a clarion call to continue your impactful work in shaping a brighter future for our country.

“As a fellow Nigerian who has keenly followed your illustrious career, I am deeply inspired by your tenacity, bold leadership, and ability to turn vision into reality. Your legacy as a trailblazer in governance and public administration will undoubtedly inspire generations to come. This Doctorate Degree is a well-deserved affirmation of your tireless efforts and a celebration of your enduring impact on society.

“May this honour further spur you to greater heights in your service to humanity, and may the Almighty continue to guide, protect, and grant you wisdom as you lead with distinction.

“Congratulations, Dr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike! Your name is now etched in the annals of history as a beacon of excellence and service.”