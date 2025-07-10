Only court can stop LASIEC election – Chairman

Okikiolu-Ighile

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Rtrd Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, on Thursday reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting a credible election despite ongoing protests.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Lagos, the LASIEC boss, who debunked her awareness of any protest, said, “Even if there’s protest, only the court can stop the LASIEC election. We are extremely prepared as humanly possible.”

Okikiolu-Ighile stated after a security meeting, emphasising that the commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful and violence-free election.

“With 57 chairman and vice chairman positions up for grabs, and 13,325 polling units across the state, LASIEC has registered 760,195 voters,” she said.

The chairman assured that security is a top priority, with 13,325 security operatives deployed, providing four security personnel per polling unit.

“We are organising the election within the ambit of the law,” Okikiolu-Ighile said.

She further urged voters to turn out and exercise their franchise.

“To the electorate, your vote is your voice. Do not sell your vote. Go out to vote. Don’t sell or trade your votes.

“This election is very important because it touches the grassroots and your children’s future.

“LASIEC is determined to conduct a free, fair, and credible election, despite any challenges that may arise,” she said.