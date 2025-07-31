Onjeh congratulates Atagher on appointment as Gov Alia’s Chief of Staff

Com. Daniel Onjeh

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, former APC senatorial candidate for Benue South in the 2023 general elections, has congratulated Barr. Moses Atagher on his appointment as Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

In a statement on Thursday, Onjeh described the appointment as “timely and well-deserved,” saying Atagher brings decades of relevant experience to the role.

“Barr. Atagher brings a wealth of experience, having served as a two-term Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Benue State, as well as Acting Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria,” Onjeh stated.

“His impeccable record in public service and administration is a strong asset to the Governor Alia administration.”

The former PRODA Board Chairman also praised Atagher as “a seasoned administrator, a respected legal mind, and a man of integrity,” noting that his “exceptional organisational skills make him the perfect fit for this strategic role.”

Onjeh expressed optimism about the impact Atagher will have on the coordination of government affairs.

“I am confident that he will bring fresh energy, discipline, and vision to the coordination of government activities at the highest level,” he said.

Highlighting the broader responsibilities of the Chief of Staff role, Onjeh noted that Atagher would serve as “a political adviser to the Governor, access gatekeeper, project tracker, liaison officer, information filter, and the administration’s administrative and political conflict manager.”

He concluded, “I wish Barr. Moses Atagher great success as he takes on this important assignment. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact his leadership will have on the development of our great state.”

