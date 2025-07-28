Onigbanjo’s art comes alive through community appreciation

By Chukwuma Ajakah

As a multidisciplinary artist known for his experimental style, Adetunji Onigbanjo brings his creativity into the realm of community appreciation, blending abstraction and portraiture with a fresh perspective. Widely recognized as the ‘Lawyartist’, Onigbanjo produces not only studio-based works but also sculptures and public pieces that invite engagement and encourage cultural dialogue. Through collaborative workshops, informal meetups, and active social media presence, he opens up accessible avenues for conversations around art and creativity.

Onigbanjo uses his social platforms to both display his new works and spark wider discussions on the power of art in building community. Residents across Loughborough, Leicester, London, and beyond often speak of the energy his events inspire. These gatherings reflect his commitment to maintaining a deep connection with the art appreciation community through interactive and inclusive events. Among them is a popular series of colouring sessions hosted in partnership with GOA Specialty Coffee in Loughborough. These sessions aim to make art inviting and available to everyone, whether complete beginners or seasoned artists.

One participant described a session as “a creative revolution, where each blot of paint on the canvas opened their mind to the beauty always round us.” Remarks like this affirm Onigbanjo’s view that art has the power to transform lives and foster collective creativity. His sessions go beyond traditional formats, offering a space where people can tap into their unique artistic instincts in a free and relaxed environment. As a shared initiative in art appreciation, these events have grown into a vibrant local feature, encouraging open dialogue, experimentation, and a shared love for creative expression.

Looking ahead, Onigbanjo envisions art as a bridge—linking communities, professions, and worldviews. He continues to seek opportunities to expand this vision, including his participation in the recently concluded Modern Painters New Decorators Members CMYK Exhibition at Tangent Gallery in Loughborough, which many noted as a sign of his growing influence. His next exhibition at Stoneyard Studio, also in Loughborough, is eagerly anticipated as the latest chapter in his evolving journey of artistic discovery.

The Lawyartist is also exploring the role of technology and digital media in broadening access to art. His aim is to keep art a dynamic and inclusive tool for expression, especially in a digital age that demands adaptability and innovation. Through this lens, his work speaks to both the present and future of creativity.

A closer look at Onigbanjo’s practice reveals a bold, radical take on abstraction and figuration. His use of colour evokes both immediacy and imagination, as seen in satirical portraits like Okunrin and Obinrin, where conceptual imagery takes precedence over traditional aesthetics. In Obinrin, the layered composition sacrifices surface beauty in favour of deeper narrative and symbolism.

A member of the Visual Artists Association, Onigbanjo brings precision and innovation to his Neon Series, where vibrant lines create optical illusions that captivate the viewer and invite ongoing contemplation. These works highlight his skill in blending technique with concept.

Beyond his local impact, the Lawyartist has made notable appearances at national exhibitions. In March, he featured at The Other Art Fair at Truman Brewery, London. Later, in December 2024, he showcased his work at the Black and Global Majority Art Fair, hosted by CasildArt Contemporary at Marble Arch, London. Both platforms offered him the chance to present his abstract visual language to wider audiences.