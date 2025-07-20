One killed in renewed Benue-Cross River communal crisis

By Peter Duru

The Chairman of Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Dennis Guda, has confirmed the death of an indigenes of the area following the outbreak of fresh communal conflict over disputed land between the people of Mbazarem community of Mbaduku, Vandeikya LGA, and Abonkip in Obudu LGA of Cross River State.

The Chairman identified the deceased as Mr. Agage Ternenger, a commercial motor driver who plied the Obudu–Gboko route and hailed from Mbanyam in Mbatyough Council Ward of Vandeikya LGA.

The Chairman of Vandeikya LGA, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Gbaa Nguuma, explained that the crisis erupted on July 18, 2025, when reports emerged from the Mbazarem community concerning renewed gunfire allegedly coming from the Abonkip side of the disputed borderland.

The statement pointed out that the Vandeikya Chairman swiftly mobilized the local security outfit, Anyam Nyor, alongside other security personnel, and proceeded to the disputed area for fact-finding and peace-keeping, after also contacting his Obudu LGA counterpart.

Upon arrival, the Chairman and his team confirmed that gunshots were being fired. Disturbingly, the Chairman himself had some gunshots aimed in his direction. Despite the danger, he moved across the area, where he observed large-scale destruction of crops worth millions of Naira on the Mbazarem side, a reprisal attack by Abonkip youths who claimed their farmlands were earlier destroyed.

“A joint security meeting was immediately convened in the bush involving officers from the Nigeria Police, military, and the Divisional Police Officer, DPOs of both Vandeikya and Obudu. Both communities were urged to embrace peace and allow their local governments to resolve the conflict amicably. This initial peace engagement concluded by 4 pm.

“However, according to security reports, hostilities resumed shortly after the Chairman departed the area. Mbazarem community accused Abonkip youths of violating the agreed ‘Bush Peace Accord’ by resuming indiscriminate shooting. The violence intensified until about 7 pm prompting the Chairman to relocate to Tsar, Mbaduku, to prevent further escalation.

“In a tragic turn of events, violence spilled from the forest into Obudu Township. Abonkip youths reportedly began attacking Tiv residents of Benue origin. Armed groups were seen parading the streets of Obudu, targeting Benue indigenes many of whom are students at the Federal College of Education (which runs degree programs) and the School of Nursing, as well as traders and business people.

“In response, Chairman Guda courageously led a security-backed rescue mission into Obudu. He supervised the evacuation of Benue indigenes, students and others many of whom had sought refuge at the Obudu Central Police Station. The evacuation effort lasted from the night of July 18 to the evening hours of July 19, 2025.

“To prevent retaliatory violence, the Chairman also arranged for the safe return of Obudu indigenes residing in volatile areas of Vandeikya, handing them over to the DPO of Obudu.

“Sadly, it has been confirmed that Agage Ternenge, a commercial driver who plied the Obudu–Gboko route, was lynched by Abonkip youths in Obudu Township. He had gone to deliver a waybill from Gboko when he was attacked and killed in cold blood.

“Emergency meetings were held in Tsar and Obudu yesterday to de-escalate the tension and set the stage for a broader peace dialogue today, July 20, 2025.”

The Chairman condemned the killing of Mr. Ternenge and the circulation of his gruesome murder on social media, describing the act as barbaric, hateful, and satanic, warning that the senseless action could ignite long-lasting hostilities between the people.

While commiserating with the family of the victim, the Chairman appealed to Benue indigenes to remain calm and avoid any form of retaliation against Cross River indigenes residing on the Benue side of the border. He emphasized the need to allow constituted authorities to handle the crisis responsibly and ensure a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Vanguard News