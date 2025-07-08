‘One Chance’ syndicate kills Ghanaian woman in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A murderous gang of taxi robbers, otherwise called ‘One Chance’ has killed a Ghanaian lady identified as Freda Arming in Abuja.

The deceased’s brother Arnold Arnong in a Facebook post called for justice for his sister.

He said on July 1, 2025, Freda had closed from her house fellowship near the CBN Institute, Maitama, Abuja.

“She lived on Pope John Paul Street and, like any normal evening, boarded a taxi around 7:00 pm along the Transcorp Hilton road — unaware that it was a ‘one chance’ vehicle.

“According to Freda, the moment she entered, she was blindfolded and viciously beaten. They demanded access to her phone and ordered her to open her bank app. Freda was not a technology enthusiast — she preferred handling her banking in person. She had also misplaced her ATM card two weeks earlier and had not replaced it”.

Frustrated that they could not access her money, Arnold said the attackers intensified their assault to the point that Freda suggested calling her boss to transfer the N10 million they demanded.

“But they refused. Instead, they threatened to mutilate her and sell her body parts.

“They drove her around the city for hours, brutalizing her, until they finally threw her out of their vehicle around 11:00 pm near the Moshood Abiola Stadium”, he explained.

Abandoned and broken, Freda reportedly tried to flag vehicles for help, but no one would stop for fear of the unknown.

However, a local vigilance team member eventually rescued her and rushed her to National Hospital, Abuja.

Explaining further, Arnold said; “Scans and X-rays revealed multiple broken posterior ribs, lung lacerations, kidney damage, internal bleeding, and injuries to her eyes and heart.

“Despite every effort, my sister passed away at 3:00 am on Sunday, July 7, 2025. What crime did Freda Arnong commit?

“Her only ‘crime’ was living in a beautiful city plagued by a broken system.

“How long will we keep losing innocent lives to the ‘one chance’ criminal syndicates? When will public transportation be safe for everyone?

“When will our leaders prioritize technology-driven transport safety?

“We must demand a driver/vehicle authentication system, where commuters can verify the identity and registration of commercial vehicles and their drivers in real-time before boarding.

“Freda cannot die in vain. Her killers must be found and prosecuted. There are countless families silently grieving loved ones lost to the same fate — abandoned by a system that failed to protect them.”

“We must rise. We must demand change. We must secure our streets. We must end ‘one chance’ now,” he demanded.