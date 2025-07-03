Ondo Senator’s aide resigns over N20,000 monthly salary

—He’s ungrateful – lpinsagba’s loyalist

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A political aide, Tunbosun Awe, to the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Ondo state, Olajide Ipinsagba, has resigned, citing the payment of a N20,000 monthly salary.

Awe, who was appointed ward liaison officer for Isowopo Ward II in Akoko North East Local Government Area, resigned in a letter he made public in Akure, the state capital.

He described the monthly remuneration as “a far cry from the current economic reality and the new national minimum wage of N70,000.”

According to him, “This is sequel to the N20,000 monthly salary payment to me, which is against the present economic realities and a far cry from the national minimum wage of N70,000.

“In addition, an audience had been sought with you at different intervals of the need to increase the pay, all to no avail.

“Especially, when it is fully established with you that N20,000 is the same amount you offered me as your personal assistant in 2007.

“Destiny brought us together in 2006, when your Senatorial bid was birthed with the caption, Concept 2007, while I served as the secretary of your campaign structure in Ondo North Senatorial District,”

Awe lamented that his efforts to seek a salary review were unsuccessful despite several appeals to the senator and efforts to seek audience with the lawmaker.

He highlighted his long-standing relationship with the lawmaker, tracing it back to 2006 when he served as secretary of the senator’s campaign structure during the “Concept 2007” senatorial project.

Aww also recalled serving as a Personal Assistant when Ipinsagba held a government position under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

He expressed dismay at the stagnation in his earnings despite the rising cost of living.

The former aide, however, appreciated the senator for the opportunity to serve over the years.

Ipinsagba’s spokesman, Yinka Ajagunna, however could not be reached for comment.

However, one of the Senator’s loyalist, Bankole Akerele, has described the former aide as an ingrate

Akerele, said that Awe ought to have showed gratitude and respect to his former boss instead of the embarrassment.

He alleged that Awe has shifted his loyalty to another political leaders hence his resignation.