Ondo Senator’s aide resigns over N20,000 monthly salary

—He’s ungrateful, says Ipinsagba’s loyalist

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A political aide to the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Olajide Ipinsagba, has resigned, citing poor remuneration.

The aide, Tunbosun Awe, who served as the ward liaison officer for Isowopo Ward II in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, made his resignation public in a letter released in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Awe stated that the monthly salary of N20,000 was grossly inadequate in light of the current economic realities and the recently approved national minimum wage of N70,000.

“This is sequel to the N20,000 monthly salary payment to me, which is against the present economic realities and a far cry from the national minimum wage of N70,000,” he wrote.

He added that several attempts to appeal for a salary review had yielded no positive response.

“An audience had been sought with you at different intervals on the need to increase the pay, all to no avail—especially when it is fully established with you that N20,000 is the same amount you offered me as your personal assistant in 2007,” Awe stated.

Tracing his long-standing association with the senator to 2006, Awe recalled serving as secretary of Ipinsagba’s campaign structure during the “Concept 2007” senatorial bid and also as a personal assistant when the lawmaker held a government position under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

He expressed disappointment over the stagnation of his earnings despite the increasing cost of living but nonetheless appreciated the senator for the opportunity to serve over the years.

Efforts to reach Ipinsagba’s media aide, Yinka Ajagunna, were unsuccessful.

However, one of the senator’s loyalists, Bankole Akerele, described Awe as an ingrate, saying he should have shown gratitude and respect to his former boss instead of causing public embarrassment.

Akerele alleged that Awe had shifted his loyalty to another political leader, which may have prompted his resignation.