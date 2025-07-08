Ondo, NALDA to boost food security — Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, yesterday, promised to partner with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, to boost mechanized farming and strengthen food security initiatives in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said this during a courtesy visit to his office in Akure by NALDA led by its Ondo State Coordinator, Chief Olusola Ayandokun.

The governor said that land clearing remains a major hurdle preventing many farmers, particularly young people, from engaging in or expanding mechanized agriculture.

He said: We know that one of the major expenditures that hinders a lot of farmers from going into mechanized farming or expanding their operations is land clearing.

“I have heard that land clearing is one of the key activities of NALDA and this is encouraging.”

He noted that once the bottleneck of land clearing is addressed, young people will be more willing to embrace farming.

The governor commended the integrated farm estate model initiated by NALDA in other states, noting that Ondo already has similar infrastructure in place.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would also promote animal husbandry, especially in the rearing of goats and rabbits, areas where Ondo has natural advantages.

Earlier, in his remarks, the state coordinator of NALDA, Chief Ayandokun, assured the Governor of the agency’s commitment to supporting the state’s agricultural agenda.

Ayandokun said: “NALDA’s goals include land clearing, preparation, and allocation to farmers, as well as establishing integrated farm estates, providing agricultural inputs, promoting animal husbandry, and training.”

He said that some parcels of land have been allocated for pilot projects.