Ondo Amotekun recovers stolen items worth N300m, arrests seven suspected criminals

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, weekend, said it’s personnel have recovered stolen items worth over N300m.

It’s commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure, the state capital, that the security agency also arrested seven suspects in connection with various crimes in the state.

Adeleye explained that the arrests and recoveries were part of ongoing efforts to reduce crime in the state.

According to him the recovered items, mainly phones and gadgets, were stolen in Lagos and transported to Ondo State through the Ojota Motor Park.

The commandant added that among those arrested were suspects linked to a theft syndicate involving electronics.

He said that “one of the suspects boarded the same bus conveying the goods and repackaged the items into an empty carton during the journey.

” The act was discovered during a stop for fuel, prompting further investigation and the eventual recovery of the stolen goods.

Adeleye said that the goods belonged to a licensed electronics dealer in Ondo State and would be returned to the owner after the court processes the necessary documents.

Suspects involved in a recent kidnap case we’re equally paraded.

Adeleye said “two victims abducted along Itagbolu Road six days ago were rescued by Amotekun operatives after 96 hours of search in the forest.

“The kidnappers had demanded a N50 million ransom, but the victims’ families did not pay.

“We advise residents not to pay ransom, and we are glad that most kidnap cases in the last two months have been resolved without payment.

Others suspects paraded included a local gang leader arrested after evading arrest for six months.