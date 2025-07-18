‘Once a truck conductor in Canada, now works for the govt’ – Nigeria’s Kwunkeyi Isichei

Kwunkeyi Isichei, a Nigerian living in Canada, has captured attention after sharing his journey from taking on menial jobs to becoming a Digital Communications Advisor to Canada’s Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development.

In a TikTok video that has since gained traction, Isichei recounted his early days after arriving in Canada in 2021, revealing a series of tough but formative jobs that led to his current high-profile role in government.

“Started my Canada journey in 2021 as a McDonald’s burger maker. Started DJ’ing at Nigerian events to be able to afford my bills. Paid a lot of money but I didn’t like it, people were ungrateful,” he shared.

Isichei explained how he moved from one job to another in search of better opportunities and fulfillment.

“Left McDonald’s and became a warehouse agent. I hated everything about the job—standing long hours in one place, no phone, no anything, just you and boxes. I quit after 3 months. Started to be a truck conductor. This was my best menial job—travelled long distances and saw a different part of Canada. Quit after 2 weeks because of fights,” he said.

He later secured a position at the airport as a ramp agent, loading baggage into planes, and quickly rose to become a plane marshaller at Montreal airport.

“I used to land and park big planes at the Montreal airport,” he added proudly. But the breakthrough came when he landed his first media role.

“Then I got my first big-boy job. I became a TV reporter. This was my dream come true. But God said, wait let me butter your bread, I am not done with you! I never thought it could get better than this. I was showing on TV in Canada, this was everything I ever wanted. Then boom! The Federal Government of Canada freaking called—became a lead photographer to one of Trudeau’s ministers, now a lead photographer to Mark Carney’s minister,” he said.

On LinkedIn, Isichei further described his current role in detail, “As the Digital Communications Advisor to Canada’s Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, I serve as the creative force behind the Minister’s online presence. My role encompasses a diverse range of responsibilities, all aimed at effectively conveying the Minister’s message to the public.”

He added that he is responsible for writing, shooting, and editing all video content, as well as producing high-quality photography that documents the Minister’s activities across the country.

Vanguard News