Onana injured, Man United to sign new goalkeeper

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

With first-choice keeper André Onana sidelined by a hamstring injury and struggling with form since his 2023 arrival from Inter Milan, the Red Devils are actively seeking reinforcements between the sticks.

United had opened talks with Aston Villa over a potential move for Argentina international Emiliano Martinez, who is reportedly open to joining the club.

However, Villa’s £40 million asking price has stalled negotiations.

According to Goal Brazil, United have now informed Botafogo of their willingness to activate the £6 million release clause in Victor’s contract.

The Brazilian club is said to be preparing for his departure and has identified Atlético Mineiro’s Matheus Mendes as a possible replacement.

Onana is expected to miss Manchester United’s pre-season fixtures and remains a doubt for their Premier League opener against Arsenal in August.

Vanguard News