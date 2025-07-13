Omo-Agege eulogises Buhari as mentor, father-figure in tribute

Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday as a leader who worked tirelessly for the growth and development of the country.

In a personal condolence message, Omo-Agege stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned about the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. His dedicated service to Nigeria, spanning decades, has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. As military head of state from 1984 to 1985 and later as democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, he worked tirelessly for the growth and development of the country.

“His leadership and vision for Nigeria’s progress were evident in his dedication to uplifting the less fortunate, promoting good governance, tackling corruption, enhancing education, ensuring national security and upholding Nigeria’s unity.

“One of his enduring legacies in Delta State is the establishment of several institutions that will keep transforming the lives of our people and contribute to the nation’s growth. He notably went above and beyond to approve and fund the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, the Federal University of Medical Health Sciences in Kwale, and the Defence Space School Orogun. He also signed into law the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun.

“These institutions stand as testament to his commitment to the development of our state and the country as a whole. His historic victory in 2015, which marked a significant shift in power from one party to another, strengthened Nigeria’s democracy,” the former deputy Senate president in the 9th National Assembly, noted.

Going personal, Senator Omo-Agege, who was elected Deputy President of the Senate during Buhari’s second term stated:

“To me, President Buhari was so much more than just a president and political leader; he was a father figure and a mentor to me. I’ll always be grateful for his steadfast support and the crucial role he played in my elevation to office of the Deputy President of the Senate, even in the face of significant opposition.

“I will miss him. The Urhobo people, the Ndokwa people, and Deltans in general the residents of Delta State will miss his generosity and compassionate leadership.

“On behalf of my family and my political associates, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari and his children. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and provide his family, friends, supporters and indeed all Nigerians with the strength to cope with this immense loss.

“May his legacy continue to inspire generations to come. Amin.”