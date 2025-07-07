Olubadan was a beacon of wisdom, custodian of Yoruba culture – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has mourned Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, describing him as a beacon of wisdom and a custodian of Yoruba culture and traditions.

The Interim National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described Olakulehin’s death as ‘a loss of a great icon’, whose life exemplified service, humility, and dedication to the development of his people.

He expressed the party’s condolences to the family of the deceased, the government of Oyo, the people of Ibadanland, and the entire Yoruba nation, over the passing of Olubadan who joined his ancestors at the age of 90.

“Oba Olakulehin was a distinguished royal father, a beacon of wisdom, and a custodian of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“His reign was marked by exemplary leadership, unity, and a commitment to the progress and well-being of Ibadanland.

“His legacy as a peace-loving and visionary king will forever be etched in the hearts of his people and beyond,” he said.

Abdullahi prayed that the Almighty God grant the Olakulehin’s family, the Ibadan Traditional Council, and the people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May the soul of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations,’’ Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Oba Olakulehin, who celebrated his 90th birthday on July 5, died in the early hours of Monday.